The iconic couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz of “I Love Lucy” are getting another close up look at their life.

The Amazon Original Documentary “Lucy and Desi”, which is directed by Amy Poehler, will take a look at the couple both from their private life to creating the classic show.

“Defying the odds, they reinvented the medium, on the screen and behind the cameras. What Lucy and Desi couldn’t make work with each other, they gave to the rest of the world,” the synopsis reads.

The documentary premiered during Sundance 2022 and includes interviews with Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bette Midler and the couple’s children Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr.

“They are so famous and funny and successful, but over the years they’ve kind of become very 2D. They almost became Halloween costumes of people,” Poehler told IndieWire. “We use a lot of patriarchal language around innovators, like ‘groundbreakers’ and ‘tastemakers’ and ‘geniuses,’ and I think sometimes we lose the humanness of people, the complicated human parts.”

“Lucy and Desi” comes after the success of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem’s “Being The Ricardos” which is up for three Oscars.

“Lucy and Desi” drops on Prime Video Canada on March 4.