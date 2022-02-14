Mickey Guyton ran into Prince Harry at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and snapped a cute picture with the royal.

Guyton sang the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, while Harry attended the big game at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles with his cousin, Princess Eugenie. The 38-year-old country singer tweeted a picture of her with Harry, rocking a red-and-white track suit while a masked-up Harry also kept it casual in jeans, a T-shirt and a blazer.

“I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely,” Guyton wrote. “I even curtsied in my track suit.”

I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit. pic.twitter.com/eC73vzVWCH — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 14, 2022

Harry, 37, kept a low-profile at the big game as he sat with 31-year-old Eugenie. The royals’ significant others – Meghan Markle and Jack Brooksbank – were not in attendance.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Guyton about singing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl ahead of the big game, and she couldn’t have been more excited and didn’t take the honour lightly.

“You know, I have been wanting to do music for so long and to be able to stand on this stage on this day,” she said. “There’s so much division in this country and there’s so much that is happening, it’s hard. This is a moment that I get to be that Black girl from Texas that gets to stand on that stage and sing and hopefully unite the country. I’m going to have a choir behind me and it’s all the faces of America. This is the America that I would be proud to wave my American flag emoji for.”

