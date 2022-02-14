Authorities in New Zealand have a unique way of dealing with protestors.

While France has resorted to tear gas and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with the anti-vaccine mandate protests, New Zealand is using the power of music.

Barry Manilow and “Macarena” have been played on repeat to disperse the crowds. Other songs New Zealand police has used include “Baby Shark”, “My Heart Will Go On” and “Let It Go”.

READ MORE: Rogan Responds To Spotify Protest, COVID Advisories

James Blunt caught wind of Manilow’s songs being played and tweeted New Zealand police.

“Give me a shout if this doesn’t work,” Blunt wrote.

A member of parliament joked back, “@JamesBlunt we will take up your very kind offer. My only doubt is whether it is fair to our @nzpolice officers but I think they will be able to cope.”

@JamesBlunt we will take up your very kind offer. My only doubt is whether it is fair to our @nzpolice officers but I think they will be able to cope. https://t.co/spb1BDK50u — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) February 12, 2022

READ MORE: James Blunt Jokes About The Side-Effects Of Steroids After Recently Contracting COVID-19

A Twitter user later shared that Blunt’s song “You’re Beautiful” was tried but it was nearly impossible to hear over the crowds.