Drew Barrymore’s Valentine’s Day plans are heating up.

The host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” met a handsome man in Central Park over the weekend. Barrymore detailed the encounter to Gayle King during Monday’s show, including the fact that her face was covered with a balaclava so the mystery man didn’t know he was talking to the “Charlie’s Angels” alum.

“I just meandered over to him and I just went hi I was wondering if I could ask you a question and he was like alright, and I said are you single?” Barrymore recalled. “He said perhaps? And I said okay that’s not a no, and I said okay are you gay? Because I have no gaydar and I’m so gay man adjacent and everyone around me is gay and I always fall for the wrong guy. And he said no, and I said okay.”

Barrymore thanked the man for compelling her to take a risk and approach him.

“I said well I can see your face and you can’t see mine and that’s also adding another layer so I took my hood and balaclava off and I looked at him and said hello, and he said hello. And then I looked at him and said how old are you? And, he said I’m 28 and I said oooh. I said I don’t mean to have this come off the wrong way, but I didn’t think you were 28,” Barrymore joked.

A girl then came up to the two of them. “She’s like I just have to stop you for a second and I just have to say I just heard you ask this man if you’re single and I think it’s so great, and then she goes are you Drew Barrymore? And, I said yes…and he and I looked at each other and I said well it was really lovely to meet you.”

Barrymore and the man then went on their own ways.

Taye Diggs also stopped by the show where he confessed he had a huge crush on Lucy Liu and how badly their date went.

“I used to get really anxious, and so I go and I pick her up and I was already nervous and then my anxiety hit and as I was driving I made a left turn…and I was so nervous that I was driving on the wrong side of the road,” Diggs said. “I tried to play it off like I meant to do it but I think I just ended up telling her that I was just really nervous. Very embarrassing but I got through it.”

