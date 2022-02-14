After Kanye West’s many, many posts about Pete Davidson over the weekend, Kim Kardashian is stepping in.

West shared the text message on Instagram from his ex-wife which read, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”

The message was sent from “Kim Other Phone”.

Ye captioned the post, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

He then followed up with the rest of their conversation where Kardashian thanked him for agreeing to stop.

“There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” Kardashian said.

West responded, “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

READ MORE: Michael Che Jokingly Responds To Kanye West’s Call For Him To Stop Working With Pete Davidson

West marked Valentine’s Day by sending Kardashian a pickup truck filled with roses. The side of the truck read, “My vision is Krystal Klear.” It comes after West and Julia Fox split following a whirlwind romance.

Kardashian and Davidson have been dating for many months, including spending the day before Valentine’s together at a restaurant in Brooklyn.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Photo: Backgrid

READ MORE: Kanye West Insists He Doesn’t ‘Have Beef’ With Kim Kardashian, Says He Still Has ‘Faith’ They’ll Get Back Together

The couple looked unfazed by West’s many posts over the weekend, most of which have been deleted. Including ones where West crossed out Davidson’s face and made a poster pitting himself, Drake and a team against Kardashian, Davidson, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” West wrote earlier on Monday.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last February. The pair share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, together.