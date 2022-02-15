Click to share this via email

Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show is coming to NYFW.

The famed designer will show off his newest collection on Tuesday with a special performance from Miguel.

Ahead of time, the official Instagram account for the brand teased the bright light of NYC.

“Nothing beats the excitement and energy of the city at night,” they shared, alongside a video of the bustling city.

They also shared a video urging people to “Say Yes” to watching the livestream, along with many other posts of neon lights and red velvet ropes.

The full show starts Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.