Snoop Dogg used Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime to honour his late mother.

During his performance, alongside Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, Snoop’s set included a picture of his mom, Beverly Tate.

Tate died on Oct 24, 2021. At the time of her death, the rapper shared the same image.

“Thank. U @nfl and. @drdre for letting me have my mommas image. C apart of my set ♥️🙏🏾👊🏾,” Snoop wrote on Instagram following the performance.

Snoop spoke to the “Breakfast Club” shortly after Tate’s death.

“It’s heavy on my heart but at the same time I know that these are things that she loved for me to do. To make people smile, to make people laugh, to spread joy. So the pandemic taught me to love people more, to be more up close and personal, and to be more understanding. Because there’s a lot of mental health going on. We all have it but we just ashamed to say it,” he said.