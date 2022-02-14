Coach kicked off its Fall/Winter 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week with a heritage feel.

Taking place “Somewhere In America”, the story of the new collection unveiled the next chapter.

The start of the show evokes suburban feelings as a woman takes out groceries from a station wagon.

While paying homage to the ’70s, the collection is described as “reenergized with the optimism and attitude of the next generation.”

“My collections often begin with a feeling, and for Fall, the feeling was love,” said head designer Stuart Vevers. “To express this, the collection explores tensions between romance and toughness to reinvestigate Coach heritage. I liked the idea of creating a nostalgic world somewhere in America seen through a widescreen lens, mixing the energy of today with the nostalgia for pop culture that has always inspired me.”