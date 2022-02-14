Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross team up to perform their hit "Endless Love" at a 1987 concert in Los Angeles, California.

The top songs about love are sure to get you through this Valentine’s Day.

Whether you are marking the day with a partner or celebrating self-love, Billboard‘s list of Top 50 Hot 100 hits will set the scene.

Any song with some version of the word “love” in the title was considered.

READ MORE: Cardi B Shows Off Endless Valentine’s Day Roses And Chanel Bags From Offset

Billboard based the list on weeks at No. 1 and covered tunes from all eras of the chart’s history with the oldest song being 1958’s “To Know Him Is To Love Him” from the Teddy Bears.

The Top 10 list is as follows:

10. “Best of My Love” – The Emotions

9. “I Love Rock n’ Roll” – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

8. “Because I love You (The Postman Song)” – Stevie B.

7. “Let Me Love You” – Mario

6. “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

5. “Silly Love Songs” – Wings

4. “We Found Love” – Rihanna Featuring Calvin Harris

3. “How Deep Is Your Love” – Bee Gees

2. “I’ll Make Love to You” – Boyz II Men

1. “Endless Love” – Diana Ross & Lionel Richie

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Enjoyed A Romantic Dinner Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

The most recent song on the full list is Lewis Capaldi’s 2019 hit “Someone You Loved”.

Other notable entries include Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It” at No. 35, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Crazy In Love” at No. 26 and Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” at No. 15.