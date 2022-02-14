Barbie Ferreira is addressing her confusing “Euphoria” storyline.

Ferreira, who plays Kat Hernandez on the hit HBO show, has had her storyline seemingly pushed aside. During the first season of the show, Hernandez’s sexuality was front and centre leaving fans wondering why she hasn’t been getting the attention she deserves as season two goes on.

Some pointed to rumours that Ferreira expressed concern to the show’s creator and writer Sam Levinson about her character. With Ferreria not on the red carpet of the show’s season two premiere and fewer lines, it was said to do with her argument with Levinson.

Zendaya recently spoke to “The Cut” where she shared what fans see on screen wasn’t the original script.

“There are very few things that remain in the version you’re now seeing,” Zendaya said. “The things that didn’t make it definitely needed to die.”

Ferreira also spoke to the outlet about Kat’s storyline, although didn’t come right out to confirm or deny a rift with Levinson.

“Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience. She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises,” Ferreira said. “She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone’s gone a little crazy.”