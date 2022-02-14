Click to share this via email

Owen Wilson has confirmed his return to Disney+’s “Loki”.

Wilson played TVA agent Mobius in the Marvel show and shared details of his return during Wired’s “Auto Complete Interview”.

Answering some of Google’s most asked questions about the star, Wilson admitted he can’t “think of anything worse” than Googling himself.

When asked, “Is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?” the actor wasn’t ready to answer but was a good sport.

“Yes, he is coming back to ‘Loki,’” Wilson replied. “And I think we’re gonna start filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on ‘Loki.’ I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that.”

Other questions included “How did Owen Wilson break his nose?”, “Is Owen Wilson a good skateboarder?”, “Was Owen Wilson a model?” and “Who is your daddy Owen Wilson?”

“What does this one mean?” Wilson questioned while laughing. “My father? My dad is Robert Wilson. Great dad.”

While the storyline of “Loki” season 2 has yet to be confirmed, Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wilson will return. Jonathan Majors hasn’t been confirmed but his return is a safe bet.