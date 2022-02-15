Maluma shot an interesting first scene with Owen Wilson on “Marry Me”.

The singer chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Tuesday about the newly-released flick in which he stars as Bastian alongside Wilson’s Charlie and Jennifer Lopez’s Kat.

Maluma shares of working with Wilson, “For me that was crazy because I’m a huge fan. Since I was a kid I always wanted to act and be with Owen Wilson in a movie.

“Then I didn’t have time to introduce myself when we were about to shoot the first scene and the first scene I had to yell and scream and swear to Owen.

“That was crazy because when I saw him for the first time that was my first scene ever [in] a Hollywood movie then I had to scream to Owen.

“When I finished he came to me and said ‘yo Maluma, I really felt that scene you’re a great actor bro,'” he adds.

DeGeneres then questions Maluma on whether he wants to get married at some point in the future.

He replies, “I don’t know if I want to get married to be honest. My mom, of course she wants me to get married. I want to have a family and if I’m going to get married I want to do a ritual I don’t want to do a pretty big thing in front of everybody.”

Maluma adds that he might go to an island and spend the money he would spend on a huge wedding on something more intimate.

Plus, in honour of his new movie, Maluma, DeGeneres and tWitch play a game all about relationship dealbreakers. See more in the clip below.