The new Batman movie is taking the franchise back to its beginnings.

On Monday night, actor Jeffrey Wright appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and talked about his role as James Gordon in the upcoming “The Batman”.

“It’s Year 2 in Batman’s story, so pre-commissioner days,” Wright said. “So I’m lieutenant, which is exciting because it gives him an opportunity to be in the middle of things. He’s still a cop on the street.”

When it comes to the film itself, the actor teased a very different kind of movie for the franchise.

“The story really hearkens back to the origins of DC, the detective comics of it all,” Wright explained. “It’s a bit of a murder mystery, it’s a bit of a thriller, it also happens to be a Batman movie.”

He also talked about shooting the film for over a year during the pandemic, with a few breaks.

“It was good because we were fortunate to be working, but it also gave us something to focus on that kept our minds off the uncertainty that everyone around the world was experiencing,” Wright recalled.

He added later, “It was tricky making it, I have to say. We made certain sacrifices, we did what we had to, we focused on the job that we wanted to do together because, you guy wants to see ‘Batman’? We wanted to make it as much as you wanted to see it. And in order to do that we had to protect one another, protect ourselves, and realize that we were together against the virus. The virus was the enemy.”

