Sarah Jessica Parker addressed Kim Cattrall’s absence in “And Just Like That…” once again Monday as she chatted to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live”.

In the “Sex and the City” spinoff show, Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw texts Cattrall’s Samantha Jones in the last episode of the first season to ask if she wanted to meet for a cocktail. Cattrall declined to take part in the series.

As Cohen said he liked the way Cattrall’s absence was handled on the show, Parker insisted she couldn’t take any credit for that as it was the work of showrunner and head writer Michael Patrick King.

The actress added, “Samantha is not gone. The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be.

“You know, and I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character.

“I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it’s too painful.”

Cohen also asked Parker the question many viewers were wondering at the time Mr. Big died in the very first episode — why did Carrie not immediately call 911?

Parker laughed, “Of course she called 911. Didn’t you see the people behind moving the body?”

Cohen said people maybe wanted to see her reach for the phone, to which the star replied: “That’s an understandable and logical expectation.

“It’s suspended animation, this moment where everything stops and then whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody, in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner, or husband or wife.”

Parker then tried to “walk through” the points together with Cohen, insisting she “found the phone at some point.”

The actress shared, “So in my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive and then she came to her senses. I’m going to say, after about two to three seconds, and then of course she called 911 and got all the help she needed from professionals.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Parker admitted she hadn’t seen past episode 2 of the show when asked if she thought Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez)’s comedy was actually funny.

She told Cohen, “I’m going to make a confession to everybody. I have not seen episodes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 yet. It’s my problem.

“I feel that I’m not in a position to declare whether Che’s comedy is funny or not.”