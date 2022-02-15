Showing off your love publicly is all good in Jennifer Lopez’s eyes.

Appearing Tuesday on Heart FM, the star revealed, “I love public displays of romance, I don’t know if I would love a proposal, I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people.”

In “Marry Me”, Lopez’s pop-star character accepts a proposal written on a sign held by a random concert-goer, played by Owen Wilson.

Despite the reservations about public proposals, though, Lopez makes it clear that she’s all for other sorts of displays of affection.

“I have no problem with PDA, like people say, I actually, I’m all about it!” she laughed, adding, “If you really feel it.”

She continued, “I do think that a proposal is kind of a sacred, intimate thing that should just be between two people, when you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal.

Lopez has been no stranger to public displays of affection in the last few months, sharing hugs and kisses with boyfriend Ben Affleck on the red carpets for their recent movies.