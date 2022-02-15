Seth Rogen has some real dating horror stories.

On Monday night, the “Pam & Tommy” star was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and spilled the beans on his worst-ever date.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Isn’t Concerned About Oscars Viewership: ‘Maybe People Just Don’t Care’

“I was terrible, I was a bad dater,” Rogen told Kimmel. “I had terrible experiences dating women and I think the women who dated me also did not have the best experiences.”

The 39-year-old recalled one particularly bad date from his 20s with a woman he had been seeing only casually. The two went out to eat for his birthday, and he decided to ask whether they should go official as a couple.

“I asked her around when the appetizers were arriving and she said no. And then I started crying. I was like, ‘We need to eat; we can’t leave.’ She was like, ‘It’s your birthday,'” Rogen said.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Wants To ‘Burn This App To The Ground’ After His Mom Tweets About ‘Great Sex’

“I had to sit there and this poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese,” Rogen added, joking that the audience should always make sure to ask important relationship questions at the end of a meal.

Thankfully for Rogen, his dating life worked out. In 2004 he began dating Lauren Miller, and the two went on to get married in 2011.