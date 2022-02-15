Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Music’s hottest new couple just put out a new music video.

In a Valentine’s Day surprise on Monday, rapper Gunna and singer Chlöe Bailey debuted the music video for their single “you & me”.

READ MORE: Chlöe Bailey Reveals The Best Advice Beyoncé Has Given Her

In the video, the real-life couple spend time together, going shopping and cuddling in the bedroom.

The song was originally featured on Gunna’s album D$4EVER, which was released last month.

Gunna and Chlöe Bailey – Photo: Backgrid

Last week, Gunna and Bailey seemingly confirmed their relationship status when they were seen holding hands while out on a date.

READ MORE: Cardi B Reacts To Chloe Bailey’s Rendition Of ‘Be Careful’

Gunna had previously denied they were in a relationship, telling “The Breakfast Club” last month that they were just “really close friends.”

He added, “I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready. Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.”