Music’s hottest new couple just put out a new music video.
In a Valentine’s Day surprise on Monday, rapper Gunna and singer Chlöe Bailey debuted the music video for their single “you & me”.
In the video, the real-life couple spend time together, going shopping and cuddling in the bedroom.
The song was originally featured on Gunna’s album D$4EVER, which was released last month.
Last week, Gunna and Bailey seemingly confirmed their relationship status when they were seen holding hands while out on a date.
Gunna had previously denied they were in a relationship, telling “The Breakfast Club” last month that they were just “really close friends.”
He added, “I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready. Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.”