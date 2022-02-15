50 Cent doesn’t mind poking fun at himself.
The rapper belted out his smash hit “In Da Club” alongside a star-studded lineup that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.
The rapper began the performance upside down, in reference to his music video for the 2003 track. The stunt sparked a host of memes online.
The rapper posted some of them on Instagram, joking: “Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?”
He also shared a Photoshopped pic of D12’s Bizarre who had been edited into the “In Da Club” music video.
Plus, 50 shared a clip of LeBron James dancing up a storm:
See more upside-down memes below.
When I saw 50 cent Upside Down 🤩🤯 #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/rCAXBM7LBF
— TheVibe_Himself (@TheVibeHimself) February 14, 2022
50 CENT AT THE HALFTIME SHOW AND HE DID THE UPSIDE DOWN IN DA CLUB INTRO 😭😭😭😭 5TH GRADE ME IS THRIVING RIGHT NOW #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OWJA5zpoe3
— Smitty Werbenmanjensen (@ChrEEstosK) February 14, 2022
People are getting clowned on social media for not knowing why 50 Cent was hanging upside down 🤦🏽♂️ 💀 pic.twitter.com/ho1iqZwSGy
— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 14, 2022
50 Cent after hanging upside down for 5 seconds #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/ILzzOT3RUu
— 🇲🇦MCMoroccan (@CrewsmatMorocco) February 14, 2022
I can’t tell if everyone making fun of 50 Cent hanging upside down is just joking, or if they’re too young to know this iconic video #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/ZM2aCWLt6S
— Alyson Embrey (@AlysonEmbrey) February 14, 2022
Lot of people asking why 50 Cent was upside down during the Super Bowl half-time show. Thought I’d explain: His breakout track was In Da Club it was a great song that made him popular. And since that day he’s been looking for someone to do the upside down Spider-Man kiss with. pic.twitter.com/wz1XqWj6Ve
— Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) February 15, 2022