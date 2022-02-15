50 Cent doesn’t mind poking fun at himself.

The rapper belted out his smash hit “In Da Club” alongside a star-studded lineup that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

The rapper began the performance upside down, in reference to his music video for the 2003 track. The stunt sparked a host of memes online.

The rapper posted some of them on Instagram, joking: “Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?”

READ MORE: Eminem Delivers Memorable Performance And Takes A Knee In Iconic Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Honoured His Late Mom During Super Bowl Halftime

He also shared a Photoshopped pic of D12’s Bizarre who had been edited into the “In Da Club” music video.

Plus, 50 shared a clip of LeBron James dancing up a storm:

See more upside-down memes below.

 