50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

50 Cent doesn’t mind poking fun at himself.

The rapper belted out his smash hit “In Da Club” alongside a star-studded lineup that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

The rapper began the performance upside down, in reference to his music video for the 2003 track. The stunt sparked a host of memes online.

The rapper posted some of them on Instagram, joking: “Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?”

He also shared a Photoshopped pic of D12’s Bizarre who had been edited into the “In Da Club” music video.

Plus, 50 shared a clip of LeBron James dancing up a storm:

See more upside-down memes below.

50 CENT AT THE HALFTIME SHOW AND HE DID THE UPSIDE DOWN IN DA CLUB INTRO 😭😭😭😭 5TH GRADE ME IS THRIVING RIGHT NOW #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OWJA5zpoe3 — Smitty Werbenmanjensen (@ChrEEstosK) February 14, 2022

People are getting clowned on social media for not knowing why 50 Cent was hanging upside down 🤦🏽‍♂️ 💀 pic.twitter.com/ho1iqZwSGy — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 14, 2022

50 Cent after hanging upside down for 5 seconds #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/ILzzOT3RUu — 🇲🇦MCMoroccan (@CrewsmatMorocco) February 14, 2022

I can’t tell if everyone making fun of 50 Cent hanging upside down is just joking, or if they’re too young to know this iconic video #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/ZM2aCWLt6S — Alyson Embrey (@AlysonEmbrey) February 14, 2022