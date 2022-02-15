The fake Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon feud continues.

Kimmel was speaking about Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI in his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue Monday when he mentioned how many celebs were at the big game because it was at SoFi Stadium.

“Because the game was in L.A., it was even more star-studded than usual. Usually, most of the celebrities at these games are there to plug their new high-octane detective series or something, but this year, the stars were out in force.”

The camera cut to stars, including LeBron James and Mark Wahlberg enjoying the event, before the announcer showed Damon, saying he was “finding his spot.”

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Commenting on the actor’s fair fuzz, Kimmel joked, “Finding his spot… finding his spot in the bad moustache hall of fame. I mean, come on now. What is that? That’s a moustache — Justin Bieber laughs at that moustache. My God.”

He added of Damon’s Crypto.com ad, “Did you know Matt Damon gave all that money he made from the crypto commercial to charity? You know why he did it? Because no one likes him. It’s the only way he can get anyone to like him.”

Kimmel also poked fun at the New York Times’ headline about Snoop Dogg smoking weed right before the halftime show and discussed Sean McVay becoming the youngest coach to win the Super Bowl.

