Sebastian Stan is about to be every online dater’s biggest fear.

Hot off his Tommy Lee portrayal in “Pam & Tommy”, the 39-year-old actor is switching gears from edgy rock star to charming psycho in the upcoming thriller “Fresh”.

Stan plays a handsome Texan surgeon named Steve who meets a woman named Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) at a grocery store. He wins her affection with his polite mannerisms and mysterious character — that is, until he reveals his cannibalistic appetite.

Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones in “Fresh”- Photo: Sundance Institute

That’s when s**t hits the fan.

The Searchlight Pictures film, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, captures the horrors of modern dating. Just take a look at the gruesome poster that features a packaged, severed human hand like it’s grocery store meat.

It’s not for everyone 🥩 Mimi Cave’s @FreshMovie starring @DaisyEdgarJones and Sebastian Stan. Streaming March 4 only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/Mk0tyGfwsL — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) February 15, 2022

During the festival, Edgar-Jones told IndieWire that “Fresh” uncovers “the difficulties we face in the world of dating now and in dating apps, and exploring this general level of fear that we live with as women without really realizing it, of there being a risk attached to a lot of things, even just walking home late at night, or meeting a stranger on a date.”

Film director Mimi Cave added, “I knew I had to tap into something more personal just to really get myself there and wrap myself around this world. For me, I was really drawn more into the sort of power dynamics of the love relationship, and taking that into all sorts of different, more over-the-top aspects, and that was the thing that let me in there. We talk a lot about the commodification of women’s bodies.”

IndieWire‘s film review mentions how Stan’s performance captures a “smarmy, maniacal energy, like a kind of sophisticated Tyler Durden who’s traded fight clubs for business ventures.”

“Cave has an imaginative sense of camera placement, and she’s an expert at inserting ultra-close-up shots at precisely the right moment to induce a laugh, gasp, or shiver,” the publication wrote. Her camera is always in service of the story, rather than distracting from it with artifice. That’s not to say that there aren’t visual jokes — there are, frequently — but to give them away here would be to spoil the fun.”

“Fresh” premieres March 4 on Hulu.