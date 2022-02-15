Debbie Matenopoulos is getting candid about a difficult time in her life.

Appearing on the “Allison Interviews” podcast with Allison Kugel, the former co-host of “The View” opened up about suffering nine miscarriages during her time on “Home & Family”.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to have [my daughter] Alexandra, but unfortunately, and I have not talked about this before, but after Alexandra I had such a hard time staying pregnant. I had nine miscarriages,” she revealed. “I was pregnant for, like, five years straight and no one knew except my stylist that I was pregnant. I would lose them, always. The first three were really hard, and then after that I got to a point where I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Really?!’”

“My heart was broken so many times that I got to a point where I said, ‘Okay, this is what the universe and what God wants, and this is just how it is supposed to be.’ So I just stopped trying. I stopped trying because I just felt so defeated, and God, I love babies. When I look at little babies my ovaries hurt.”

Talking about her worst miscarriage experience, Matenopoulos said, “I have a soft spot for anyone else who’s ever had a miscarriage. Probably the worst one for me was when I was about four months pregnant at that point, and I had to host the Golden Globes red carpet for ‘The Insider’. I had the D&C (dilation and curettage) on Saturday and then I had to host the Golden Globes on Sunday.”

Matenopoulos also opened up about her time on the early seasons of “The View”, and becoming the first co-host to leave.

“I was young. I wasn’t staying home and knitting. I was going out to clubs and at that time it was really intriguing to the paparazzi. They didn’t have anybody young in New York that was on a daytime [television] show,” she recalled. “I was the youngest person in history to be on a daytime show, so for them they were thinking, Oh, she’s a loose cannon. At any moment we are going to get something good for the press. And they weren’t wrong. I didn’t know, I was a kid.”

She added. “Thank God there was no social media. Oh my God! Ooooh boy! I would have lasted two weeks! The paparazzi would follow me around and Page Six… it made Barbara embarrassed, as opposed to her saying, ‘Oh, we should talk about this on the show. We should say, ‘Well Debbie, it appears you are in the paper today for dancing on the bar at Hogs and Heifers.’”

Matenopoulos continued, “They liked me, but then when you get in front of the world and the network is selling advertising dollars, they’re saying, ‘Who is this wild child saying these things?’ that perhaps don’t align with corporate sponsors. The sponsors were still [Barbara Walters’] boss, and the network was still her boss. Now it’s different. Now people say the craziest stuff, and the crazier the better, and people like that because it garners publicity and people love that. It goes viral. Back then, they wanted to sweep everything under the rug.”

Looking at how “The View” has changed over time, the TV personality said, “The show has become super political now, but it wasn’t supposed to be political. It was just meant to be, “Here’s your mom, your grandmother, your aunt, your cousin, your younger sister, all sitting there chatting about the same topic. And they are all going to have different ideas because they are coming from different generations and different backgrounds. It was about having a fun conversation and seeing where it comes out, and for all of us to learn from one another.”