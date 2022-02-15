Two months after its release, the latest Spider-Man movie is still making history.

As of Monday, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has grossed a whopping $760.988 million in the U.S. and Canada, overtaking “Avatar” to become the third-highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office.

Globally, the Marvel blockbuster has grossed over $1.8 billion, sitting in sixth place behind “Avatar”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Titanic”, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, and “Avengers: Infinity War”.

At the domestic box office, “Spider-Man” still sits well behind the top two earners: “Avengers: Endgame”, which raked in $860 million, and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, which grossed over $935 million.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has broken a number of records and achieved huge feats, including becoming the first movie to gross over $1 billion worldwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.