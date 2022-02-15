Click to share this via email

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple with the sharing of a sweet, never-before-seen wedding video.

Stefani shared the sweet footage on Instagram of herself posing in her wedding dress along with Shelton as they cover her son Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, with kisses.

Stefani shares Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, as well as sons Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker called the duo “the stars, the moon, my whole world” in the caption, adding Shelton’s hit that he wrote for their wedding, “We Can Reach the Stars”.

Stefani then posted another adorable montage for the special day, including a clip from the pair’s time on “The Voice” together. They met on the set of the reality TV show in 2014, before starting to date the following year.

Shelton also shared a sweet snap from their wedding day to celebrate Valentine’s Day, calling himself the “luckiest man alive.”

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot on July 3 at his Oklahoma ranch.