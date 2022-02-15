Bobby Brown speaks about grief and loss in a candid new interview with Tamron Hall, airing Tuesday.

Brown joins his New Edition mates Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant for an hour-long special the day before their new U.S tour kicks off in Columbus, Georgia.

The group open up about their personal and professional highs and lows, including stories they’ve never shared before.

Hall asks how Brown’s group mates have helped him cope with the tragic losses of his late ex-wife Whitney Houston and his children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr.

Brown shares, “It’s been wonderful [having the support of New Edition]. My brothers have stuck by me through so many rough times in my life. I’m proud to call them my brothers and my friends. They’ve lifted me up and they’ve helped me up to heights that I can’t even find the words to explain. But they’ve always been there for me and I appreciate them all.”

READ MORE: Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge Preview Upcoming A&E Documentary Event, Going Deep Into The Life And Hardships Of The Music Pioneer

DeVoe then says, “Bob is like a giant man. You know, I told him that the measure of a man is in what God allows you to endure to a certain extent. And for me, what my brother has gone through, God knew I wouldn’t be able to manage something like that.

“He walks in giant’s shoes at the end of the day. And I love the fact that he’s still here and able to really overcome a lot of those obstacles and look at it like, ‘Look, there is a mission, there is a purpose for my life.’ And one of those things is being right here. You know, with his five other brothers in front of Tamron Hall, in front of all these amazing people watching us getting ready to move across the country.”

READ MORE: Bobby Brown Suspects Foul Play In Whitney Houston And Bobbi Kristina’s Deaths

The group also speak about their humble beginnings in Boston, with DeVoe sharing: “We are a reflection, to me, when you look at our faces, like the projects and the places that we come from, we were not supposed to make it out. So when you look at us and you see our faces, people out there that are in those situations know that you can make it out at the end of the day. I just want to say that for sure.”

New Edition then share how they’ve been preparing for their U.S tour, with Brown saying, “That is the number 1 goal, to have everything precise. Every I has to be dotted and every T has to be crossed in order to perform with these guys. I’m just getting back into it. Really trying hard.

“You might not know but it’s difficult to do the dance steps after you haven’t been doing them for a while. It’s about muscle memory. And I’m trying to get that back slowly.”