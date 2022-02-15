Click to share this via email

Lamar Odom wants to say he’s sorry.

On the latest episode of Global’s “Celebrity Big Brother”, the former NBA player admitted that he didn’t treat ex-wife Khloé Kardashian very well.

Odom talked about his on-and-off relationship with Kardashian in a conversation on the show with Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley.

“So, when you met her it was just different for you? You just immediately connected with her?” Bailey asked, remarking on their decision to get engaged after just a month.

“If anyone could whip up a star-studded 30-day wedding, it’s Kris Jenner,” Kressley joked.

Bailey added, “When you talk about her it sounds like she was the love of your life.”

“I’ve never thought about getting married again,” Odom said. “I didn’t treat that good woman right.”

He also expressed a desire to take Kardashian out to dinner to apologize directly for his behaviour toward her, which included multiple affairs.

“It would be a blessing just to be in her presence,” he said in a confessional. “I’d tell her sorry for the fool I was.”

He also added that though he is now sober, he would need to do a lot more to regain Kardashian’s trust.

“She has the right to never want to see me again for the things I put her through.”

“Celebrity Big Brother” returns Wednesday — when fans will find out who won the next Head of Household competition — on Global.