Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have made their exit from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Cody and AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news on Tuesday following online reports. Cody, who served as an Executive Vice President for the company, and Brandi, its Chief Brand Officer, have been with the company since its inception in 2019.

“I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been incredibly lucky to be part of that,” Cody wrote. “First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He’s taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honour to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He’s a beautiful soul.

“[I] obviously, need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all of her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationships she fostered with Kulture City and the American Heart Association.”

Rhodes reflected fondly on his AEW run, which included a record three runs with the AEW TNT championship and a heavy workload behind-the-scenes.

“I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance. Through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that,” Rhodes wrote. “I left it all on the mat. Everything pales in comparison to the final contribution I was empowered to lead at the company, the community outreach team.

“In the most inward moments, your outward behaviour and your ability to take fame/influence and do something of value for the communities you visit [whether the cameras are on or off] is the highest honour.”

Cody and Brandi, who both competed in the ring, are also the stars of “Rhodes to the Top”, a reality series airing on AEW’s parent network, TNT. Cody has also served as a judge for two seasons of the network’s “Go-Big Show”.

Brandi also released a statement following the announcement.

“A heartfelt thank you to every fan that has supported me in AEW,” Rhodes’ statement read. “It was an honor to be the company’s first Chief Brand Officer. The thank you list is long so I’ll try not to wander. Thank you to Kulture City, Special Olympics Illinois and the American Heart Association for allowing me to cultivate these amazing partnerships. Thank you to every AEW Heel that helped me build a dream community of female fans. Thank you to every AEW wrestler and talent that worked hard to create a great locker room environment. Thank you to the production team, make up team, and seamstresses.

“Thank you to my husband for being that constant rock and partner every single day. Thank you to TNT, TBS and WarnerMedia for treating my family like your family. Thank you to Tony Khan for giving me this opportunity and platform.”

Khan thanked Cody and Brandi for their contributions in a statement published by AEW on Twitter.

“Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling,” Khan said. “Cody’s ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long — something new, innovative and lasting.

“Brandi helped us shape the AEW story, and I appreciate how hard she fought for us both in the ring and out of the ring, competing in the women’s division while advancing our efforts at inclusion and civic causes, including great partnerships with Kulture City and the American Heart Association.”

Khan concluded by wishing the couple the best in their future endeavours.

“I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW,” Khan concluded. “Thank you, Cody and Brandi!”

Thank you Cody and Brandi Rhodes pic.twitter.com/tkDvVpnrrE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

Cody is one of the fundamental sparks that forged AEW. He, along with wrestlers The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and wrestling promotion Ring of Honor (ROH) hosted the “All-In” independent wrestling event in Sept. 2018. It was the first non-WWE or WCW professional wrestling show since 1993 to sell 10,000 tickets in the U.S.

Various professional wrestling website and journalists report that Cody is expected to return to WWE. A deal between the two parties would mark the first major defection from AEW to WWE after a number of major acquisitions were made from WWE by AEW.