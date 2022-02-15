Tensions are high when a married couple discovers an intruder in Netflix’s “Windfall”.

The streaming titan released the trailer for the movie on Tuesday.

Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons play a rich young couple in the “Hitchcockian thriller” who find a robber (Jason Segel) in their vacation home. The intruder turns out to be an inept robber and the couple soon finds themselves having to guide him through the robbery of their own home. The stakes rise as Collins attempts to get close to the stranger, and secrets from their pasts come back to haunt them.

“You’re not a killer. What you think you have to do next… please don’t cross that line,” Collins’ character warns forebodingly as the trailer ends with the robber picking up a handgun.

“WINDFALL” – (L-R) JASON SEGEL as NOBODY, LILY COLLINS as WIFE and JESSE PLEMONS as CEO. – Photo: Netflix © 2022

“WINDFALL” – (L-R) LILY COLLINS as WIFE, JESSE PLEMONS as CEO and JASON SEGEL as NOBODY – Photo: Netflix © 2022

The film is directed by the actress’ husband Charlie McDowell. While initially she says she was worried about working with her husband, she told Vogue Australia it was a surprisingly easy experience.

“I thought it would be harder, I have to say. I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him, but it honestly was really amazing and freeing,” said the 32-year-old.

“Honestly, it was so easy working together. I would forget that it was him,” she continued, adding, “He just said, ‘I haven’t heard the word genius yet.'”

“Windfall” comes out on Netflix on March 18.