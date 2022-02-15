Sarah Jessica Parker spoke about those John Corbett “And Just Like That…” comments on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Corbett previously said that his character Aidan Shaw, whom Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw was previously engaged to, would be starring in the much-talked about spin-off series.

However, fans now know at the end of the first season that he wasn’t telling the truth.

Parker told Andy Cohen of Corbett’s comments, “It was fun for him to say that,” People reported.

She continued, “He actually reached out very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke. And then I was like, ‘No, no, no, I mean, it’s a free country, first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun.'”

Parker added of whether Aidan could return in future episodes, “Having said that, I think he would be… well I’m not gonna — I mean, yes, all of it is possible. All of it is possible.”

Corbett told Page Six last April that he was “going to do the show,” and that the whole thing was “very exciting.”

“I think I might be in quite a few [episodes],” he went on. “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

“And Just Like That..” writer Julie Rottenberg has since demanded an apology from Corbett.

“John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes,” Rottenberg told Deadline. “We didn’t say anything.”

EP Michael Patrick King was just as confused as to why Corbett made that up: “The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan.”