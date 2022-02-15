Only one degree separates fraudster Anna Sorokin from entertainment megastar Kanye West.

Sorokin, who spent time in jail after scamming her way through New York high society under the guise of an heiress named Anna Delvey, revealed that she is close friends with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. West and Fox were recently dating, but reportedly broke up.

“We have some mutual friends — she is a girl about town,” Sorokin told the New York Times. “We actually connected on Instagram when I was out, and we DM’ed a bit, and then she jumped on my [social media app] Clubhouse, which was really random.

“I was answering people’s questions about my experience, and she made the forum so much better,” Sorokin continued. “She asked all the right questions. We have a similar sense of humour. She was never judgmental, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since.”

Sorokin even teased some sort of collaboration with Fox.

“She has lots of interesting creative projects going on, and I feel like the media is not doing her justice talking about her dating life,” Sorokin said. “We are actually working on a little something together.”

Sorokin is currently in prison for overstaying her visa. Netflix and creator Shonda Rhimes recently premiered a fictional retelling of Sorokin’s story titled, “Inventing Anna”.