Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West is working on his communication skills.

The lauded rapper, producer and fashion designer took to social media on Tuesday to apologize for his recent posts.

West took responsibility for recent criticisms levied against him and addressed his use of “all caps” in social media posts and screenshots he posted of private texts sent by his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Asks Kanye West To Stop Posting About Pete Davidson

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” West wrote. “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.

“I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real-time. I don’t have all the answers. To be a good leader is to be a good listener.”

READ MORE: Anna Delvey And Kanye West Apparently Have A Very Close Mutual Relationship

Kardashian filed for divorce from West, her husband of eight years, in February.