Sharon Stone has been a screen icon for decades and over that time has learned a lesson or two.

It has been nearly 30 years since “Basic Instinct” premiered on March 20, 1992. While Stone already had a lengthy resume, the film made her household name.

“I was 32 when I got the part of Catherine Tramell in ‘Basic Instinct’,” Stone told InStyle. “It was probably as late as you could be in your career without a big break. But from the moment I read the script, I knew I was the right person for the role. It was an intellectually complex part, and I felt like I had a real grasp on it.”

READ MORE: Sharon Stone Reveals Her Mother Is Doing Well Following ‘Acute Stroke’

Stone only made $500,000 while her co-star Michael Douglas brought in $14 million, however, Stone put in her contract to “keep the clothes.”

BASIC INSTINCT, Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, 1992. — Photo: (c) TriStar/courtesy Everett Collection/CPImages

“People thought I was crazy, but the truth is I wasn’t getting paid much compared to my male co-star,” Stone said of the clause in her contract. “So keeping my costumes was a really smart thing to do.”

The actress also dished on the now infamous scene where she uncrosses her legs and flashes the detectives, revealing that she was asked to remove her underwear since it was “reflecting the light.”

“The cinematographer told me that they couldn’t see anything. In those days, the monitors were much less sophisticated than they are now, so even when they played it back for me, I didn’t see any issues,” Stone recalled.

READ MORE: Sharon Stone Shares Beautiful Swimsuit Pics

It wasn’t until she saw the completed movie that she realized you could see up her skirt.

Stone said, “It would’ve been a much fairer and more reasonable thing for them to have shown it to me alone first, but it was a part of the movie, and I’m sure they didn’t want some new actress overreacting and telling them what to do.”

After consulting her lawyer she “made the decision to allow the scene to stay.”

“Looking back on it, I still think it was the right choice for the film, even if it took me a while to come to that conclusion,” she said.

Playing Catherine Tramell taught Stone to “have a spine.” Adding, “I learned how frightening it can be not just for men but for society as a whole to see a woman access and own her power.”

“I learned how to speak up for myself. And yes, I learned that I look pretty damn good in white.”