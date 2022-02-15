Miranda Lambert is giving her love to all the animals this Valentine’s Day with a generous donation.

The country star donated $20,000 USD to 20 animal shelters, reports Fox 17. Each shelter received $1000 on behalf of those who have volunteered and given their time to the shelters.

“Shelter pets – especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted – and the people who care for them, have always had my heart,” the artist told the outlet. “Valentine’s Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me.”

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert Releases Cinematic Western ‘If I Was A Cowboy’ Music Video

The star also encouraged interested pet-owners to take a quiz online to find their perfect match.

Happy Valentine’s Day yall! 💕🐶@muttnation is celebrating today by helping you find your own mutt match! Go to https://t.co/xT6bglAdfo to see which mutt is best for you. pic.twitter.com/XVRrTj6gmG — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 14, 2022

She shared a link to the Mutt Nation quiz with a video of herself introducing her own perfect match: Delta Dawn. She said her dog is “Kind of like her mom” in her love for travel.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to shelters, having volunteered at numerous animal shelters as a teen, and is an avid animal lover owning rescue dogs, several cats, rabbits and horses herself.

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert Writes Brand New Song ‘Y’all Means All’ For ‘Queer Eye’ Season 6

Lambert celebrated Valentine’s Day 2021 in a similar fashion as well, donating $1,000 USD to 15 animal shelters as part of Mutt Nation’s Share the Love Program.