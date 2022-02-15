Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brett Goldstein is making waves on “Ted Lasso” but his career is literally in the garbage on “Sesame Street”.

Goldstein, who portrays Roy Kent in the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning series “Ted Lasso”, makes a special appearance on the hit children’s show. “Sesame Street” posted a Twitter clip on Tuesday showing Big Bird walking by Kent and Oscar the Grouch. Kent occupied a garbage can; meanwhile, Oscar was stuffed in a recycling bin.

READ MORE: ‘Ted Lasso’’s Sudeikis Helps Raise Funds For Prosthetic Limbs

I met a kindred spirit the other day. I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram. https://t.co/3k3qzXM2lf — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) February 15, 2022

“I met a kindred spirit the other day,” Kent retweeted. “I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram.”

“Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote in the original post. “Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you!”

READ MORE: Foo Fighters Perform ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’ With Muppets

Goldstein is a serious Muppets fan and his character Kent was compared to Oscar the Grouch in season one of “Ted Lasso”.