Stevie Nicks is opening the book on her tumultuous relationship with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

Fleetwood Mac’s immense success has been dotted by friction between Buckingham and his bandmates, primarily Stevie Nicks. In a new interview, Nicks opens up about the long, roller-coaster relationship between the two musicians.

Nicks and Buckingham had to mend their fractured relationship early into the band’s lifecycle.

“You just have to throw yourself into your song. I mean, I broke up with Lindsey in 1976,” Nicks told The New Yorker. “We’d only been in Fleetwood Mac for a year and a half, and we were breaking up when we joined Fleetwood Mac.”

“So we just put our relationship kind of back together, because I was smart enough to know that, if we had broken up the second month of being in Fleetwood Mac, it would have blown the whole thing.”

Like the best art, Fleetwood Mac’s acclaimed 1977 album Rumours was fuelled by the reported tension between bandmates.

“I just bided my time, and tried to make everything as easy as possible, tried to be as sweet and nice to Lindsey as I could be. He wasn’t happy, either,” she continued. “Then something happened that was, you know, ‘We’re done.’ And he knew it. It was time. And the band was solid, by that time, so I could walk away knowing that he was safe. And that the band was safe. And that we could work it out.”

Rumours boasted the competing songs “Dreams”, written by Nicks, and Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way”.

“I can just go right back to what pushed me toward writing those words. And I always laugh because Lindsey’s ‘Go Your Own Way’ and my ‘Dreams’ are like, counter songs to each other,” she said.

“I’m like, ‘When the rain washes you clean, you’ll know,’ and he’s like, ‘Packing up, shacking up’s all you want to do.’ Both songs kind of mean the same thing — it’s really about our breakup. He’s looking at it from a very unpleasant, angry way, and I’m saying, in my more airy-fairy way, we’re gonna be all right. We’ll get through this.”

Fleetwood Mac had two runs: 1967 to 1995, and 1997 to the present day. Buckingham departed from the group again in 2018.