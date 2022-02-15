Click to share this via email

Toni Collette can’t run from her past in Netflix’s “Pieces of Her.”

Netflix released the trailer for the thriller on Feb. 15.

The series follows 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) who discovers her mother (Collette) may be hiding a secret past after an act of violence sets off a chain of events in their quiet Georgian town.

The cast also includes Jessica Barden, David Wenham, and Omari Hardwick.

“Pieces of Her” is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter.

The series comes out on Netflix on March 4.