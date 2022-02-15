Click to share this via email

The L.A. Rams were in for a visit from royalty after Sunday’s Super Bowl win.

Prince Harry, who was at the game with his cousin Princess Eugenie, headed to the locker room to congratulate the players on their big win.

The Twitter account for the team shared three pictures of Harry checking out the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Feelin’ like royalty,” they wrote.

Harry also spoke with the team’s owner Stan Kroenke who owns another one of Harry’s favourite teams -Arsenal.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie were seated in Sales Force’s suite who is the backer of BetterUp where Harry is Chief Impact Officer.

Both Mickey Guyton and Cedric The Entertainer shared their own pictures of meeting Harry behind the scenes.

I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit. pic.twitter.com/eC73vzVWCH — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 14, 2022

Original king of comedy @CedEntertainer shared a few photos from inside the @RamsNFL locker room after the team’s #SuperBowl win on Sunday — including a shot with Prince Harry, who also got an invite🏈 pic.twitter.com/SH4payFcf0 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 15, 2022

Harry and Meghan Markle moved to her hometown of L.A. in 2020 where they now raise children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 8 months.