Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Estonia Viljar Lubi, at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth is out and about after a COVID-19 scare.

Last week, her son Prince Charles tested positive for a second time. He first contracted the virus in early 2020. His positive test was followed by one by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Monday.

Worries that the Queen, 95, might contract the virus were raised since Charles had just met with his mom shortly before.

However, the Queen was in good spirits on Tuesday as she held a virtual audience from Windsor Castle where she spoke to Estonian ambassador Viljar Lubi, and Spain’s ambassador José Pascual Marco Martínez.

🇪🇪 His Excellency Mr. Viljar Lubi, Ambassador from Estonia. 🇪🇸 His Excellency Mr. José Pascual Marco Martínez, Ambassador from Spain. pic.twitter.com/udttN4ymVV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 15, 2022

At the time of Charles’ positive test, a royal source said that Queen Elizabeth wasn’t displaying symptoms and they would be monitoring her “but regular updates will not be provided.”