“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.” is the dark look at the world of veganism.

Netflix’s newest documentary dives into celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis who was behind New York’s hotpot Pure Food and Wine.

A place that celebrities frequented including Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson.

All seems well for the restaurant until Melngailis falls for Anthony Strangis who appears to be a con artist. Melngailis later turns out to be a fraudster herself and pleaded guilty to grand larceny, tax fraud and conspiring to defraud in 2019.

READ MORE: ‘Tinder Swindler’ Shimon Hayut Is Permanently Banned From The Dating App

Touted as “the vegan Bernie Madoff”, questions are brought up in the trailer like “what is the meat suit?”

“Bad Vegan” hits Netflix on March 16.