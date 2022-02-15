Moviegoers will venture into the final frontier one more time, with J.J. Abrams announcing a new “Star Trek” sequel is set to launch.

J.J. Abrams, who directed 2009’s “Star Trek” and its 2013 followup “Star Trek: Into Darkness”, and produced 2016’s Justin Lin-directed “Star Trek Beyond”, revealed on Tuesday that a fourth film is in the works.

Abrams will be producing the as-yet untitled movie, but won’t be directing; that honour will go to Matt Shakman, whose credits include “Game of Thrones” and the Disney+ Marvel series “WandaVision”.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ Pokes Fun At Billionaire Space Race With Jeff Bezos’ New Series ‘Star Trek: Ego Quest’

According to a report from The Wrap, the entire cast of the reboot movies — which takes place in what’s known in Trek-speak as the “Kelvin Timeline” — is reportedly in talks to return, including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho and Simon Pegg.

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take ‘Star Trek’ into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” Abrams said during Tuesday’s ViacomCBS’ investor presentation.

“We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up,” he added. “But until then, live long and prosper.”