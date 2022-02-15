“Teen Wolf” will howl again.

Among the announcements made during Tuesday’s ViacomCBS investors presentation was the news that MTV’s hit series “Teen Wolf” is being revived as a movie for the Paramount+ streaming service.

As Deadline reports, star Tyler Posey is onboard to reprise his role as Scott McCall, while 11 other members of the series’ original cast will also be returning.

Those coming back for the movie include Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes and Shelley Hennig; however, former series regulars Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho, will not be appearing in the movie, while Tyler Hoechlin is currently not signed but “his status appears to be in flux.

According to the official synopsis, “Teen Wolf The Movie” finds a full moon rising in Beacon Hill, bringing with it a terrifying evil. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night,” states the synopsis. “But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

The announcement was made by Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+.

“Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms — we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+,” said McCarthy.