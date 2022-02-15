It has been 20 years since Britney Spears’ “Crossroads” hit theatres.

Starring alongside Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, Dan Akroyd, Beverly Johnson and Kim Cattrall, the film was a success. Written by Shona Rhimes and directed by Tamra Davis, Spears was at the height of her fame.

In celebration of the anniversary, Davis spoke to Variety and looked back at turning down the film until she had met Spears.

“I went out to Las Vegas and I got there in the morning at like 10 a.m. at some big fancy suite, and Brit opened the door and she was like wearing a little T-shirt and underwear and she was like, ‘Last night, I was hammered!’ I was like, ‘Who’s this girl?!’” Davis recalled laughing. “She was hilarious and I just thought she was amazing.”

After spending the day together, Davis was convinced by Spears.

She shared how the singer wanted to “change her image.”

“I think that she wanted to take control. Especially at this time, there was a lot of talk about her being a virgin and all that kind of stuff, so she wanted to change this perception of herself. She hired Shonda to write the script and she worked really closely with Shonda. It was incredibly exciting. Shonda was just this incredibly intelligent force to be reckoned with,” Davis said.

Davis also shared how the virginity rumours followed her to set when then boyfriend Justin Timberlake would visit.

“I’d have to go knock on their door to bring her to set, and at the time, there was so much said about their relationship and her sexuality and virginity, so I’d be picking her up in the morning and I’d be like, ‘I’m not gonna say anything. Don’t worry! Those are personal questions!'” Davis said, calling Timberlake “supportive” and how they were “the most adorable” couple.

When news of Spears’ conservatorship began making waves Davis would get media requests but would get messages back telling her that Spears didn’t want her to talk.

“Now, I just realized, oh my god, this was her people just trying to keep everybody away. I feel there were voices that could have helped her,” Davis said. “It just breaks my heart. Because I feel like that was definitely the dad talking, and by her people saying, ‘Don’t say anything,’ it kept her in this loop.”

“The Brit that I knew was not controlled at all. She was in control. She was a bada** business woman. She controlled the whole thing, and she didn’t do anything that she didn’t want to do. I was inspired by her. I feel like the person that she became over these years, that’s not the girl that I knew, and it just broke my heart to see her reduced down to what happened to her.”

Ultimetly Davis is “happy” Spears has her freedom from the 13 year long conservatorship but “sad that she had to go through that.”

“What a human abuse we did to a person and especially a woman — it’s like a nightmare and a horror movie. I wish we could have been there to help her more to get her out of it quicker. And I hope this never happens to anybody else,” Davis added.

While no news that a “Crossroads” sequel is in the works, Davis did tease, “Anything is possible, I suppose.”