The family of the late Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit in Florida’s Orange County attempting to prevent records related to the “Full House” star’s death from being released.

As WFTV 9 ABC reports, the suit was filed by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters. Named as defendants are Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office, with the suit requesting an injunction that would declare all materials gathered during the investigation into Saget’s death as confidential and exempt from any public records requests under Florida’s Public Records act.

Those records, reports the outlet, include photos and both video and audio recordings, some of which “graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him.”

The lawsuit contends that the family would suffer “irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress,” if those records were to be released and made public, and that releasing the material would “serve no public interest.”

The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, with the medical examiner subsequently ruling Saget’s death to be accidental, resulting from blunt force trauma after “an unwitnessed fall.”