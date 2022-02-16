A Florida judge has granted the legal request by the family of the late Bob Saget to block records related to the “Full House” star’s death from being released.

According to court documents obtained by ET Canada, the temporary injunction will prevent the release of those records, siding with the arguments put forward in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Florida’s Orange County by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and the late comedian’s three daughters.

“While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to ET.

As WFTV 9 ABC reports, Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office are named as defendants, with the suit requesting an injunction that would declare all materials gathered during the investigation into Saget’s death as confidential and exempt from any public records requests under Florida’s Public Records act.

Those records, reports the outlet, include photos and both video and audio recordings, some of which “graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him.”

The lawsuit contends that the family would suffer “irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress,” if those records were to be released and made public, and that releasing the material would “serve no public interest.”

The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, with the medical examiner subsequently ruling Saget’s death to be accidental, resulting from blunt force trauma after “an unwitnessed fall.”