Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he receives the Gold Medal of Merit, on the occasion of Serbia's Statehood Day, on February 15, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Johnny Depp is now the proud recipient of Serbia’s medal of honour, presented to him by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade Tuesday.

As Rolling Stone reports, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was given the award in recognition of his “outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of film art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world.”

Meanwhile, RS points out that Vučić has been a controversial figure since his election in 2017, dogged by accusations of moving the country in a more authoritarian direction and clamping down on freedom of the press.

“I truly, sincerely thank you, President Vučić, and this medal of merit, if I am given the honour to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind enough to bestow it upon me,” Depp said, as reported by Balkan Insight.

Depp also shared that he felt he was in the midst of a personal transformation.

“I’m right now on the verge of a new life and I like it, I like a re-beginning,” he said. “And I would love for that beginning to start here.”

Depp has worked on several projects associated with Servia, including filming in Belgrade for his upcoming movie “Minimata” and voicing a character in “Puffins”, a Serbian-produced animated series.