The “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That…” has wrapped the first season but the conversation about Miranda Hobbes’ storyline keeps going.

Miranda sparked debate after ending her long marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) and found romance with the nonbinary character Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). Fans felt her wild ways were out of character for the straight lined lawyer they grew to love.

READ MORE: Cynthia Nixon Defends Treatment Of Steve In ‘And Just Like That,’ Discusses Whether Che Is Funny

“I think that’s a bizarre reaction,” Nixon told Vogue.

“First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward,” Nixon said. “She doesn’t know where she’s going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that’s always been true of Miranda, right?”

“Miranda’s very smart, and she’s very tenacious, but the idea that she’s levelheaded — she’s never been levelheaded!” she continued. “She’s a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She’s always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down.”

READ MORE: Cynthia Nixon Responds To Criticism Of Miranda Hobbes Amid ‘Giant Changes’ In ‘And Just Like That’

Nixon also compared Miranda’s choice between Steve and Che to that of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) picking between Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

“It reminds me very much of Carrie and some of her most seminal moments of being in love with Mr. Big and trying to make herself be in love with Aidan but having an affair,” Nixon said. “Like I was saying before, a feminist show shouldn’t be agitprop, it shouldn’t be propaganda showing women as these sensible, wise, kind, attractive people. First of all, who wants to watch that?”

“It’s to show women and our struggles and our dreams and our foibles. You don’t always know where you’re going. Those are the people that I’m interested in, not the people who are playing it safe,” Nixon concluded.