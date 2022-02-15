Charles Barkley sees his television career as a basketball commentator coming to an end.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, the former Philadelphia 76ers power forward said he envisions retirement in his near future.

“I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-a** Shaq [waiting] to drop dead,” he said, as reported by The Dallas Morning News.

According to to the NBA Hall of Famer, he has two years remaining on his contract for “Inside the NBA”, and “that’s probably going to be it for me.”

Added Barkley: “It’s been a great, great thing. I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract.”