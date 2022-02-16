John Oliver remembers the very first time he asked a girl out on a date.

The “Last Week Tonight” star told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s “The Late Show” that he was drawn to a fellow classmate named Sarah Constable at age five while living in Birmingham, U.K.

Joking about her having a very “British name,” Oliver told Colbert: “What I liked about her is she had blue National Health issue glasses and very, very bright, shiny lacquer sandals and I thought, I like what’s happening here.”

He said he asked her round to play, but that she’d told him she’d have to ask her parents.

Then, he can’t remember how the rest of the story unfolded.

Oliver told the camera, “I don’t know your current situation, Sarah, right now, but I remember you.

“When I say I remember you, I remember two accessories that you wore. If you still have those accessories that you had as a five-year-old — and even hearing this out loud I’m realizing how alarming an approach this might come across to you — please get in touch at an email I will not give right now.”

He laughed, “Sadly I’m not Mr. Constable… of course, I would’ve taken her name, are you f**king kidding me?”

Also during Oliver’s “Late Show” interview he revealed what he and his wife Kate Norley did for Valentine’s day and discussed his viola-playing days.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.