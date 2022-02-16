Chip ‘n Dale are back!

On Tuesday, Disney+ debuted the trailer for the new “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” movie, bringing with it a load of ’80s nostalgia.

READ MORE: ‘Uncle Pete’ Davidson Hangs Out With John Mulaney And Olivia Munn’s Son Malcolm

The trailer opens with a fake “Where Are They Now?”-style news segment looking back on the original cartoon that aired on the Disney Channel starting in 1989.

As we soon learn, Dale (Andy Samberg) has gotten a special surgery, turning his old 2D animation look into modern CGI, something his old friend Chip (John Mulaney) isn’t happy about.

Photo: Disney+

“In ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’, Chip and Dale are living among cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now,” the official description reads. “It has been decades since their successful television series was cancelled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale, meanwhile, works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days.”

The synopsis continues, “When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.”

READ MORE: Andy Samberg Has Some Ideas For An Improved Version Of Seth Meyers’ ‘A Closer Look’ Segment

The trailer features cameos by classic cartoons, including Roger Rabbit, as well as references to classic movies like “Jurassic Park” and jokes about different eras in computer animation technology.

KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell also star.

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” premieres May 20.