Trevor Noah is taking a swipe at efforts to ban books that is spreading across America.

On “The Daily Show”, the host discusses “the latest culture war tearing apart schools,” after the American Library Association tracked more than 230 book challenges nationwide by groups of parents and school officials who were trying to ban certain books.

Noah shows one clip suggesting the books be burned: “They want to burn books? Burn books? We’re not in the 1900s. We’re living in 2022. We shouldn’t be burning books. We have air fryers and microwaves and all kinds of cool s**t now. We could be filleting the books.”

Noah points out that books are being banned from certain schools due to supposed topics of race, gender and sexuality, even saying one parent wanted to ban a Michelle Obama biography.

He tells viewers, “You can see how crazy this book-banning trend has gotten. They’re banning books about race, gender, sexuality, emotions, history. Guys, that’s all books.”

“People, this isn’t about books. This is about keeping the culture war going for political benefit. You don’t just have Republicans in dozens of states around the country suddenly realizing, all at the same time, that there are books that they want to ban in their libraries. All at the same time. Come on. It’s happening because they think it’s a winning issue, or at least they think it’s more of a winning issue than Trump is secretly still the president.”

Former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton then makes an appearance and finds there are no “acceptable” books to read because they’ve all been banned.

He points to one Rosa Parks children’s book that has been banned “because reading about segregation is divisive.”

Burton tells kids, “There are plenty of books to choose from, but you know what? No. Read the books they don’t want you to. That’s where the good stuff is,” yelling: “Read banned books!” before the book police come knocking on his door.