“The Good Doctor” fans don’t have much longer to wait to watch the remainder of season 5 — the medical drama will return Monday, February 28.

A recently released teaser confirms it picks up after Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) called off his wedding to Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara).

The relationship broke down after Lea confronted Shaun about manipulating his patient satisfaction scores, TVLine reports.

Lea tells him in the clip: “We love each other. We can figure out a way to work this out.”

Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) then urges Shaun as they talk in the hospital: “She made a mistake. Give her a break!” to which Shaun replies, “I don’t want to be married to someone who is just settling for me!”

A synopsis for episode 8, titled “Rebellion”, reads: “Now that Shaun has called off the wedding, he is forced to confront Lea about their relationship and determine what he really means to her.

“Meanwhile, the team debate their opinions on plastic surgery and Dr. Audrey Lim hopes to expose Salen’s coverup over an infant’s death to take her down before it is too late.”

The much-loved show’s return comes after ABC pulled “Promised Land” from the schedule after just five episodes.

“The Good Doctor” was originally set to return in spring.